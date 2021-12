Owning your own home has long been a big part of the American dream. However, traditional housing can get expensive, fast. It also doesn't help that home prices increased over 16 percent in just a year, either. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St.Louis, the average cost of a house in America now runs about $375,000—ouch. That can mean a hefty monthly payment, plus you need to account for insurance and other expenses that come with being a homeowner.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 DAYS AGO