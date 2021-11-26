How you can support local businesses on Small Business Saturday

Stores set up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears The Greater Memphis Chamber has an online, searchable directory where you can discover small businesses across Memphis. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MID-SOUTH — Small Business Saturday, a day to support and shop local small businesses, is Nov. 27.

The Greater Memphis Chamber has an online, searchable directory where you can discover small businesses across Memphis.

According to the Small Business Association, the holiday celebrates and supports small businesses and all they do for their communities.

The holiday was founded by American Express in 2010.

The day typically boosts sales for local vendors amid the busiest shopping season of the year.

See the list of local businesses you can support here.

