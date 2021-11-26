ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, MO

No line in sight at Brentwood Best Buy on Black Friday

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBbXe_0d7DhoJK00

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The traditionally long line outside of Best Buy on Black Friday was nowhere to be found the day after Thanksgiving.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the Best Buy in Brentwood and he saw shoppers trickling in, but a long line was nowhere in sight.

Long shopping lines nearly non-existent on Black Friday Eve

One shopper, Paul Van Dorn, got to the Best Buy at 3 a.m. expecting a long line.

“When we arrived there was nobody in the parking lot so we were just chilling in our car,” Van Dorn said.

He arrived with other friends and they were looking for earbuds and an Xbox. Other shoppers were looking for televisions, iPhones, PlayStation 5s, computers, and more.

Best Buy opened at 5 a.m. Friday. Click here to check out some of their deals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

FOX 2 viewers share Christmas displays with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you decorating your home for the holidays? One family is sharing their amazing display with St. Louis. Kristy Farrell Schires sent FOX 2 a message on Facebook to show off her husband’s Christmas display. It is very impressive. Schires describes the display:. “He hand-made the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

9th annual Car Menorah Parade happening tonight in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the second full day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, and it is also the 9th Annual Menorah Car Parade. 100 cars are expected to roll starting at 6:30 p.m. from Chesterfield Central Park. Everyone is invited to join the parade. Cars will receive Hanukkah decorations to look the part. Click here […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Brentwood, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy