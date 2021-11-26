ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears defeat Detroit Lions 16-14 in Thanksgiving Day game

By Staff
koxe.com
 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Lions 16-14. Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and Jared Goff went 21-for-25 for 171...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
FanSided

Don’t be surprised if Tarik Cohen never plays for the Bears again

We haven’t seen running back Tarik Cohen play since he tore his ACL over a year ago. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t suit up in a Chicago Bears uniform again. Well, this has certainly been a tumultuous and disappointing season for the Chicago Bears. After two straight seasons finishing with a record of 8-8, many people expected to see some firings all across. General manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy, and team president Ted Phillips were all thought to be on the hot seat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment. The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thanksgiving#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals
OCRegister

Matt Nagy gets a reprieve after a bizarre week — and a win over the worst team in the NFL. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears went on an 18-play drive that lasted the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds of Thursday’s game at Ford Field to set up Cairo Santos’ walk-off 28-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions 16-14 and end a five-game losing streak. 1. Matt Nagy got...
NFL
Sun-Journal

Bears edge Lions 16-14 to break 5-game losing streak

DETROIT — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season. Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Beat Lions 16-14 in Thanksgiving Showdown at Ford Field

It wasn't pretty, but the Chicago Bears snapped their five-game losing streak, with a Cairo Santos field goal beating the Detroit Lions 16-14 at the final horn. Playing in relief of Justin Fields, Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jared Goff had an efficient game for the Lions after missing last week’s contest, going 21-for-25 for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 13 position by position rankings, plus top-150 overall and waiver wire targets

So, if you unplugged from the NFL world Monday, you missed out on a lot of news. A lot of big news. Like, "there goes my Fantasy season" kind of news. The biggest headline is that Christian McCaffrey's season is over after he was placed on IR for the second time. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, and while he was spotted in a walking boot after the game, there was no indication publicly that this was a big enough concern that it might end his season. However, testing Monday indicated that the damage was severe enough to be a season ender.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy