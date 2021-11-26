ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Lighting of Old City Hall kicks off in Denham Springs

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Christmas spirit is kicking into overdrive now that Thanksgiving is over. In...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Baton Rouge General to provide free diabetes screenings at YMCA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Generals Physicians Group (BRGP) will provide the community with free diabetes screenings at various YMCA locations. The event will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m-10 a.m. BRGP’s clinical team will use a combination of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Restaurants fill up with holiday tourists and Bayou Classic fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend is serving up good business for many restaurants in the city. A day after Thanksgiving downtown streets in New Orleans were filled with people and the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling and Southern universities is on Saturday at the Superdome. An event that attracts tens of thousands of people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday is the talk of the day but on Nov. 26 it’ll be all about Small Business Saturday. It’s a national shopping holiday that hopes you help bring more attention to local small businesses. These shops pull a lot of weight for the economy, and they are able to strive because of your support.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Overdrive#The Christmas Spirit#Amusement Rides
WAFB

Black Friday shoppers see changes this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday has arrived and many are back in stores buying things in person after taking a step back last year for COVID. “Well I bought my husband some clothes; I’m going into Bath and Body Works to hopefully get some good-smelling stuff,” Paige Willie said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy