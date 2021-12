Hinton - The Town of Hinton is hosting a Christmas Festival on Dec. 4 beginning at 3 p.m. Hinton Hope Foundation is holding a Christmas Music event on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Building. White Sulphur Springs - There will be a Mistletoe Market on Main Street East at the same location as the Farmers Market, in White Sulphur Springs on Dec. 4 between noon and 6 p.m. The Town's Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4 Lewisburg - The Lewisburg Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon. The lineup will begin at 11 a.m. The...

HINTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO