ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62820 as of October

By SE Illinois News
seillinoisnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62820 in October compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62820...

seillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Zip Code#Zips
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Property fraud: 'My fake sister tried to steal my home’

Marie, not her real name, discovered in June a government department had granted official control of her financial life to a fraudster. Marie learnt a total stranger calling herself Julie had forged a form and been granted lasting power of attorney over all Marie's affairs. "Julie" then used that power...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sativa Transue: Boyfriend arrested in hotel bathrobe for allegedly beating US tourist to death at Mexico resort

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor N, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.A Twitter account linked to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy