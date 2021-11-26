Give thanks to those called to teach, coach

Steven, a faithful servant of the Most High, to the Church at Athens. Grace and Peace to you from God our Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ. My dearly beloved, as we near the Thanksgiving holiday, I thought it profitable to write to you concerning such, as it pertains to faith and life. All too often my experience, with myself and others, is that we often seem to default to the negative side of things in life; we are slow to hear, quick to speak, and quick to wrath. We tend to also be quick to accuse and think evil of another. When it comes to matters of faith, we begin with an attitude of defeat and gloom.

