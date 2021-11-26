ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pregnant hit-and-run driver fatally shot after instigating road rage incident, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, KTLA Digital Staff
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqFIk_0d7DgKhl00

( KTLA ) – A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on a Florida street, police said Monday.

The incident happened after a 40-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a Kia in Orange City on Saturday evening, according to local authorities.

13-year-old shot after argument over scooter, witnesses say

Orange City Police Department officials alleged that 35-year-old Sara Morales “intentionally hit” Andrew Derr, then fled.

Derr was uninjured and remained on the motorcycle. He and witnesses tried to get Morales to stop. She refused to pull over and they followed her in an effort to identify her, according to a police news release.

Morales drove to her home and called 911. She allegedly grabbed a gun from the house and went back outside to confront Derr and the witnesses, according to the release.

Derr had a handgun on him, and he drew the weapon and opened fire on Morales, hitting her multiple times, according to police, who said Derr had a valid Florida permit to carry a concealed weapon.

15-year-old missing Alabama teen found, Florida man arrested for false imprisonment, sexual battery

Morales was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Local television station WOFL reported that Morales worked for the Volusia County library system and was four to five months pregnant with her second child.

Derr remained on scene until officers arrived, and he is cooperating with investigators, police said.

A handgun belonging to Morales was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Boston Globe

A woman’s ultrasound confirmed she was pregnant. Police say her boyfriend fatally shot her the next day.

"She did not deserve what happened to her." Cavanna Smith wrote her boyfriend’s name in Sharpie on the green greeting card announcing her news. “I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Smith, a 25-year-old Texas teacher, wrote in the card addressed to Kwanmaine Boyd, according to court records. Police found it next to an image of an ultrasound taken Oct. 5 that confirmed Smith was more than four weeks pregnant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Woman killed in alleged road rage incident was the aggressor: Florida police

A Florida woman who was killed after an alleged road rage incident was the aggressor, police said. The incident happened over the weekend. Sara Nicole Morales, a 35-year-old Volusia County library assistant, was fatally shot after a confrontation following a hit-and-run crash in Orange City, about 30 miles north of Orlando.
news24-680.com

Three Shot In Suspected Road Rage Incident In Hercules Thursday

Three people are believed to be recovering from wounds received after a shooting in a Hercules shopping center Thursday. Hercules Police Spokesperson Connie Van Putten briefed Craig Cannon on the incident, which may have been prompted by a road rage incident on nearby Highway 80. Police said a gun was recovered and a search for the suspects is underway.
HERCULES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Florida Street#Ktla#Kia#Wofl#Whnt Com
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee man sentenced after road rage incident

MANISTEE — A Manistee resident was sentenced this week after a road rage incident this summer. During the incident, the man was held at gunpoint until police could respond in Manistee’s city limits. David Densmore, 33, of Manistee, appeared in person on Monday morning for sentencing in front of Judge...
MANISTEE, MI
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler police investigating weekend road rage incident, shots fired at vehicle

Tyler police are investigating after they say a road rage incident on Gentry Parkway led to a vehicle getting shot at this past weekend. Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said two vehicles were causing problems on Van Highway on Saturday afternoon. As they were on Gentry Parkway near Wisteria Drive, one of the vehicles, a black Mercedes, fired shots at another car, which had four people in it.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Trucker fires shot at car on Route 78 in Warren, NJ road rage, police say

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A driver on Route 78 told State Police that a trucker fired a shot at his car in a road rage incident during the Thursday morning commute. Troopers responded to Hillcrest Road off Exit 40 in Warren Township around 8:30 a.m., and saw a hole in the caller's windshield that appeared to be consistent with a shot fired from a tractor trailer, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.
WARREN, NJ
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy