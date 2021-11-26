ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland ‘would cost £335bn’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Es3IK_0d7DgCdx00

A bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost hundreds of billions of pounds, according to research commissioned by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister has previously talked up the creation of a fixed link to boost connectivity, but it is understood the idea has been scrapped as it would be too expensive and technically challenging.

A feasibility study led by Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy found that a bridge would cost an estimated £335 billion, while a tunnel would be around £209 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0Y8E_0d7DgCdx00
Sir Peter Hendy (Lauren Hurley/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Peter said the price of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.

A bridge or tunnel would be the longest structure of their kind ever built.

It would take nearly 30 years to complete planning, design, parliamentary and legal processes, and construction, according to the research.

The report also said Beaufort’s Dyke – an underwater trench on the most direct route between Scotland and Northern Ireland – would need to be “carefully surveyed” due to a million tons of unexploded munitions being dumped there between the First World War and the 1970s.

A bridge would have a “sacrificial outer layer” enabling its main structure to survive a “local detonation”, the study said.

Sir Peter concluded it is “technically feasible to construct, maintain and operate” a tunnel or bridge but recommended that no further work should be carried out due to the cost.

Sir Peter Hendy’s review is an inspiring vision for the future of transport which we will now consider carefully

Mr Johnson has pledged to create a strategic transport network across the UK following a wider review of connectivity by Sir Peter.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create a UKNet, which would map out strategic locations across the country and plot how to link them together, while providing extra funding for underperforming areas of the network.

The Prime Minister pledged to set up UKNet “right away”.

“If we want to truly level up the country then it’s vital that we improve connectivity between all corners of the UK, making it easier for more people to get to more places, more quickly,” he said.

“Sir Peter Hendy’s review is an inspiring vision for the future of transport which we will now consider carefully.

“Determined to get to work right away, we will set up a strategic UK-wide transport network that can better serve the whole country with stronger sea, rail and road links – not only bringing us closer together, but boosting jobs, prosperity and opportunity.”

My recommendations provide comprehensive, achievable and clear plans forward to better connect the whole of the United Kingdom, leading to more growth, jobs, housing and social cohesion

In Scotland, Sir Peter recommended reducing journey times and increasing capacity on the West Coast Main Line as well as routes between Scotland and London, and conducting an assessment of the east coast road and rail corridor.

Upgrades to the A75 in the south of Scotland were also recommended, which would improve connectivity to Northern Ireland, while calls were made for improving the A55, M53 and M56 and the South Wales Corridor in Wales, along with the North Wales Coast Main Line and rail links to the Midlands from Cardiff.

“My recommendations provide comprehensive, achievable and clear plans forward to better connect the whole of the United Kingdom, leading to more growth, jobs, housing and social cohesion,” Sir Peter said.

“I welcome the enthusiasm shown by the Prime Minister and the Government to my final report and I look forward to their formal response to my recommendations, which aim to spread opportunity and prosperity right across the United Kingdom.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Transport is devolved to Holyrood and the UK Government should respect that.

“We will always seek to engage constructively with the UK Government – for example, on cross-border rail and our shared desire for HS2 to serve Scotland – but UK ministers have no role in deciding investment in Scotland’s trunk roads.

“Scottish ministers have not been sighted on the recommendations of the Union Connectivity report, however if UK ministers really want to play a helpful role, then they could simply deliver the funding we need for such infrastructure investment in line with established budgetary mechanisms for Scotland to determine our spending priorities.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mandatory vaccine passports approved in Northern Ireland despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passports are to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers backed the move despite DUP opposition. The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: All nine Omicron cases linked to single event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are linked to a single event, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. She told MSPs that those affected had been tested on or around 23 November and had been self-isolating since then. She said the cases all traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hendy
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Culture commission raises possibility of new civic flag for Northern Ireland

A long-delayed report on flags and culture in Northern Ireland has failed to find consensus on changing legislation around the flying of flags from lampposts.But the commissioners behind the report have raised the possibility of developing a new civic flag for Northern Ireland.The report said that many “challenges remain” surrounding flags, bonfires and memorials.There has already been criticism that the 168-page report, which has cost approximately £800,000, is not accompanied by a plan for implementing its recommendations.The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was originally set up in 2016 in a bid to find consensus on a number...
WORLD
newcivilengineer.com

Linking HS2 with Scotland and Wales deemed central to union connectivity

Upgrades to the existing network and the creation of new routes are suggested as ways of maximising HS2’s benefit for the whole of the UK. To improve connections between the England and Scotland, Hendy calls on the government to “reduce rail journey times and increase rail capacity between Scotland and London, the Midlands and North West England by upgrading the West Coast Main Line north of Crewe and reviewing options for alternative northerly connections between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line”.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales#South Wales#Network Rail#Uknet
BBC

Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, bookmakers claim

Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, two leading bookmakers have claimed. They told a Stormont committee that in some cases legal bingo and gaming premises are converted into illegal operations at night. Theses illegal premises have the opportunity to place much higher stakes, the committee heard. Bookmaker Gary Toal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

Ireland sees ‘window of opportunity’ for Northern Ireland Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland believes there is a “window of opportunity” for Britain and the European Union to reach agreement on Northern Ireland trade rules and avoid a damaging trade war, but more trust is needed, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. “I believe… there is an opportunity before...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ministers give Northern Ireland coronavirus update

'We don't have the luxury of being able to get angry'. The executive has met on a number of occasions in the past week to discuss rising Covid-19 transmission, Paul Givan says. The first minister says the meetings have been respectful, "even when there has been some disagreement, no one...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
BBC

Covid: No vaccine passport expansion in Scotland and new advice in Northern Ireland

As Northern Ireland grapples with the highest infection rate in the UK, Stormont ministers are urging people to work from home "where possible". Existing advice says people should work from home where they can, but ministers said they were "strengthening" that guidance. In a statement, they said Covid had taken a "firm grip" across society and intervention was required amid rising hospital admissions. People are being advised to limit their social contacts and to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

"Come to your senses", Germany urges Britain on Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany urged Britain on Tuesday to come to its senses by respecting its commitments under the Brexit divorce agreement with the European Union and resolve differences over Northern Ireland. London has repeatedly threatened to trigger Article 16, an emergency brake in the Northern Ireland protocol,...
EUROPE
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic sees progress, hope in Northern Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the talks said on Sunday. The two sides agreed...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

UK 'remains prepared' to suspend northern Ireland post-Brexit protocol

London [UK], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the UK government remains prepared to trigger the article in the withdrawal agreement that allows London and Brussels to temporarily abandon commitments, if current controversy over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol is not solved.
EUROPE
Washington Post

Northern Ireland’s borders are stirring up trouble again

Once again, Northern Ireland’s border is causing strife between the United Kingdom and the European Union. This time, however, it is not just Northern Ireland’s century-old political border with the Republic of Ireland that is the source of the problem, but Northern Ireland’s new post-Brexit economic border with the rest of the U.K.
EUROPE
BBC

Covid-19: Nisra records 62 further deaths in Northern Ireland

A further 62 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 12 November. That is three more than the 59 reported for the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of the...
WORLD
BBC

Taxi fares in Northern Ireland could rise in bid to ease driver shortage

Maximum fares for taxi journeys in Northern Ireland could soon increase by 7.6% as part of a Stormont plan to get more drivers into the industry. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon wants the legislation for the rise to be in place by the end of this month. Taxis firms have complained...
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy