Thiago Silva has hit back at Paul Scholes after the former Manchester United midfielder claimed it would be easy for Cristiano Ronaldo to play against the Brazilian centre-half.Scholes was commenting ahead of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when he claimed Ronaldo would have a comfortable day if he was up against Silva – instead caretaker manager Michael Carrick left Ronaldo on the bench.A Chelsea fan account wrote on Instagram: “According to Paul Scholes, facing Thiago Silva would have been easy for Cristiano Ronaldo.”And Silva replied: “It is always easy, especially for those who have stopped playing!!”The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO