ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid variant fears spook markets as FTSE plummets

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUPI8_0d7DfG8e00
Financial News

The FTSE 100 has seen its biggest fall since March 2020 as investors worry about a new variant of the Covid virus in southern Africa.

The UK announced on Thursday it will stop all direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini due to a surge in cases identified with the new mutation.

In the City the FTSE 100 index had dropped by as much as 259 points, or 3.5%, at its lowest on Friday morning.

The index recovered somewhat later in trading, but was still on track for its worst performance this year.

The collapse in London was led by airlines and Rolls-Royce, which makes plane engines.

Forget Black Friday; today has been renamed Red Friday after the colour of share price screens as stocks slump globally on fears over a new Covid strain

British Airways owner IAG and cruise line Carnival had both lost more than 10% of their market value. EasyJet, Tui and Wizz Air were not far behind.

But less obvious victims of the new travel restrictions were also among the heavy losers.

The worry that office workers might switch back to working from home and ditch their lunchtime supermarket sandwiches hit Greencore Group, which makes those sandwiches for the supermarkets.

However Greencore’s chief executive announced plans to step down on Thursday afternoon, which might also be affecting shares.

Investec, which has its headquarters in South Africa, was also a major loser.

“Forget Black Friday; today has been renamed Red Friday after the colour of share price screens as stocks slump globally on fears over a new Covid strain,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Headlines calling it the ‘worst-ever variant’ have caused investors to panic and dump shares in travel-related stocks for fear that we’re going to see tough travel restrictions once again.

He added: “The drop in the oil price (is) the market’s way of saying it is worried about a reduction in economic activity, something which also explains the slump in metal prices.

Markets are clearly speculating that a rapid spread of a more brutal Covid strain could once again derail the global economy. Banking stocks were also weak as they are closely tied to economic activity.”

But he also added that the drop in commodity prices might slow down global inflation, which has been running high in recent months.

In Germany, France and Asia, some of the main markets had also dropped by more than 2%.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
newschain

Family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount killed in Astroworld crush reject Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral

Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of the youngest victim of the Astroworld crush has been declined. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma due to serious injuries sustained in the crowd surge during Scott’s set on the opening night of his two-day festival.Ezra’s father Treston Blount was also injured at the event and had detailed what happened in a GoFundMe page set up to cover the youngster’s medical costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Southern Africa#Covid#Spook#Uk#Ftse#Lesotho#Rolls Royce#Forget Black Friday#Red Friday#British Airways#Iag#Carnival#Greencore Group#Aj Bell
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Covid Variant Fears Slam Market Rally, What To Do; Tesla Rival Li Auto Due

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally was hit from all directions last week, with the major indexes tumbling below key levels Friday on the new Omicron Covid variant, with crude oil prices and Treasury yields plunging. Coronavirus vaccine makers such as Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) were big winners.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Traders cut interest rate bets as Covid fears hammer FTSE 100

Traders are scrambling to cut their bets on a Bank of England rate rise next month as fears of a new coronavirus variant rocked global stock markets. The FTSE 100 was down as much as 3.5pc an hour after opening on Friday, wiping about £63bn off the value of Britain’s biggest companies.
MARKETS
wsau.com

Stocks slip, havens rally as new COVID-19 variant spooks investors

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates. The variant, detected by...
STOCKS
Fortune

‘Taking no chances:’ Investors abandon travel stocks and seek safe havens as new, highly-mutated COVID variant spooks markets

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Stocks tumbled and investors flocked to safe havens on Friday as fear spread about a new COVID-19 variant from South Africa. The strain may be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous versions because of its unusually high number of mutations.
MARKETS
Reuters

Omicron could hit demand, might not slow inflation-BoE's Mann

LONDON (Reuters) -BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday that the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant could hurt consumer confidence, which would weaken the economy’s recovery from its historic pandemic hit. But Mann said there were ways that Omicron - which health officials fear will be harder to tackle with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks poised to plunge

Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS POISED TO PLUNGE (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sliding on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing...
STOCKS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy