ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shoppers forecast to spend almost £9bn on Black Friday

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uVME_0d7DfENC00
Financial News

Shoppers are expected to spend almost £9 billion on what could be the biggest Black Friday yet, according to analysts.

Retail experts have predicted that spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels as shoppers seek to spend more on loved ones following disrupted Christmas celebrations last year.

It also comes amid increased pressure on the retail sector amid supply chain disruption, soaring shipping costs and labour pressures.

Analysts at PwC forecast that around £8.7 billion will be spent, up from £7.8 billion in 2019.

This would also be almost twice the total spent last year, when the shopping day was entirely online due to lockdown restrictions across the UK.

Analysts have therefore predicted that shoppers will be keen to spend extra in a bid to make up for last year and have bumper Christmas celebrations with their families.

However, there have also been indications there could be fewer deals on display this year, with some big brands choosing not to participate.

Around 85% of independent retailers said they will not take part in the shopping event, according to figures from earlier this week.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) said its latest survey of members showed the majority will not be slashing their prices.

Retailers said they are keen to support their profit margins, as they recover from the heavy toll of the pandemic and enforced closures, as well as current inflationary pressures.

PwC experts also predict that men will spend significantly more on Black Friday – splashing out £338 each compared with an average of £210 for women.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
newschain

Family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount killed in Astroworld crush reject Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral

Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of the youngest victim of the Astroworld crush has been declined. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma due to serious injuries sustained in the crowd surge during Scott’s set on the opening night of his two-day festival.Ezra’s father Treston Blount was also injured at the event and had detailed what happened in a GoFundMe page set up to cover the youngster’s medical costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Pwc#Bira
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
foxwilmington.com

Black Friday shoppers scour Wilmington for the best deals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – If you happened to visit Independence Mall today, the number of shoppers there served as a good reminder that it’s the busiest shopping day of the year. “We started at 5 a.m. at JCPenney and then went to Shoe Carnival,” said Sharon Roberts. Despite the rainy...
WILMINGTON, NC
news4sanantonio.com

Thousands of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

SAN ANTONIO - Black Friday sales and concerns over supply chain issues are bringing thousands of people back to brick and mortar stores to buy holiday gifts. Some stores actually put limits on how many people they are allowing inside the store, but they allow people to check in on their phones, sort of the same way you would if you were trying to get a seat at a restaurant.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Refinery29

Attention Shoppers: Black Friday Came Early At Everlane

Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTGS

Savannah Tanger Outlets preparation for Black Friday shoppers

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Huge sales, packed parking lots, and stores filled with shoppers. Black Friday!. A day that many stores prepare for months in advance, representatives at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler said this year's Black Friday, is a good sign of a strong holiday season. “We’ve had a...
SAVANNAH, GA
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
CNET

The best Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals at Target

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday has come and gone but the deals are lingering like that one cousin on Thanksgiving. Speaking of deals, Cyber Monday savings are in full swing at Target. The retailer's Black Friday into Cyber Monday sale includes one of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch SE (but act fast, as there is limited availability). You'll also find major price drops on Google Pixel 6, Oculus Quest 2 and more. The sale is officially set to expire today (Saturday, Nov. 27), but if we know anything about these big holiday sales you can bet some of the best Black Friday deals will roll over into Cyber Monday too.
SHOPPING
WCIA

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy