ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO