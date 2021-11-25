ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridott, IL

October: No new registered sex offenders living in Ridott

By NW Illinois News
nwillinoisnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Ridott in October compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Ridott is home to four registered sex offenders....

nwillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Ridott, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dallas News

Jurors sentence McKinney woman to probation in 2018 slaying of husband

A McKinney woman who was accused of ambushing her husband as he showered and then fleeing their house after the shooting, leaving their two young children behind, was acquitted of murder this month. A Collin County jury instead convicted Morgan Leigh Sims, 36, of the lesser charge of manslaughter and...
MCKINNEY, TX
lincolnnewsnow.com

Marilyn Manson's home raided by police

Marilyn Manson's home was raided by police in connection to an investigation into sexual assault allegations. On Monday (11.29.21), the 52-year-old musician - whose real name is Brian Warner - wasn't at home as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives served a search warrant and reportedly entered his West Hollywood apartment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Sheriff Victor Hill asks judge to dismiss charges against him

The use of a restraint chair by an Atlanta-area sheriff does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer argued Monday. A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be […]
ATLANTA, GA
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Domestic abuse incidents rise for fifth year

The number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police in Scotland has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest figures.Police recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.Over that period, 40% of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland included at least one crime or offence, with common assault the most frequently noted (32%).This was followed by breach of the peace etc (23%), which includes threatening or abusive behaviour and stalking.Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nwillinoisnews.com

NW Illinois News

City of Prophetstown City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 9. There were 315 total OASDI widow and parent beneficiaries in Illinois ZIP Code 61021 in 2020, an 8.7 percent decrease from 2019, according to the Social Security Administration. By NW Illinois News | Nov 30, 2021. There was one offender convicted...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy