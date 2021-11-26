ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine has uncovered Russian-linked coup plot, says president

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akaLd_0d7DefyU00
Volodymyr Zelenskiy stopped short of accusing the Russian state of involvement.

Ukraine’s president has said intelligence services uncovered a plot involving a group of Russians and Ukrainians to overthrow his government next week.

Speaking at an hours-long press conference, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had obtained audio recordings of the plotters discussing their plans, which he said involved tying to enlist the support of Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on December 1-2,” Zelenskiy said.

Akhmetov was not involved in the plot, Zelenskiy said. He gave no further details and did not accuse the Kremlin of playing a role. The Kremlin swiftly denied any involvement and Akhmetov said in a statement that “the information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskiy about attempts to draw me into some kind of coup is an absolute lie”.

He added: “I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the president’s motives are. My position has been and will be explicit and definite: an independent, democratic, and united Ukraine with the Crimea and my home region, Donbass. My actions live up to my words.”

Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the US and Nato have voiced concerns in recent days about a possible Russian attack – a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false and alarmist.

“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” Zelenskiy said. He did not give full details of the coup plot. Asked whether he thought the Kremlin was involved, he said: “I’m sorry, I can’t talk about it.”

But he also spoke at length in the press conference of a threat of Russian military escalation, and said Ukraine would be ready for it.

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, repeated western concerns about the buildup on Friday and warned that if Russia used force against Ukraine, “that will have costs, that will have consequences”.

Moscow has dismissed the accusations and blamed Washington for raising tensions in the region. The Kremlin has also accused Kyiv of “provocations” in its years-long conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway eastern regions.

In an attempt to set some red lines for Putin, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, have both spoken directly to him over the past two weeks. The British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, met his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv to provide a further promise of arms. Sweden’s defence minister said he was ready to send Swedish troops to Ukraine to help train the country’s military.

US intelligence officials and senior figures in Ukraine’s military have suggested as many as 92,000 Russian troops are massed to the north and east of Ukraine – many in the area around Yelnya, near Russia’s border with ally Belarus – and in Crimea, the peninsula that lies south of mainland Ukraine.

By dragging Akhmetov, 56, into the rumours of a plot, Zelenskiy is seemingly trying to gather popular support for the struggle against his external and internal foes. Ahkmetov has businesses ranging from metals, mining and energy to banking, telecommunications, real estate and the media.

With a net worth estimated by Forbes magazine at more than $7bn (£5.25bn), Akhmetov is richer than the next three Ukrainian tycoons combined. He is also the country’s largest taxpayer and employer, with about 200,000 staff nationwide.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russians#Ukrainians#Kremlin#Nato
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy