Paul Rideout column: Here's how to store firewood without also inviting in the insects

There is nothing better this holiday season than snuggling up next to a fire on a cold night while reading a book or watching television.

The smell of wood burning, and the magical twist of the flames will keep your attention for hours. Burning wood comes with some problems, however. Each time you bring a load of firewood inside this winter, you could be opening the door for wood-infesting insects to make your home their home.

Most insects brought into the home on firewood are harmless, and you can greatly reduce their numbers by following a few simple steps from the entomology department at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

When stacking wood outside, avoid stacking it directly on the ground. Adding some scrap pieces on the bottom or lifting the wood pile with 2-by-4s will help dry out the wood the bottom of the wood pile, closest to the ground, and reduce moisture for insect populations.

Insects need moisture to survive, and a wet wood pile is a perfect home. Individual termites and ants brought into the house will not start an infestation, however, a colony may exist in an old wood pile outdoors and potentially damage your home.

Don’t stack firewood in or against the house or other buildings for long periods of time. Termite or carpenter ant problems can develop and cause more serious problems later. Insects in general, like shady, moist areas.

Wood stacked against the side of your home will stay moist longer and provide shade also. It would be best to cover firewood during the summer and fall to keep it drier and to stop some insects from seeking it out as winter shelter.

Older wood is most likely to be infested, so use it first. Avoid stacking new wood on top of old wood. A scrap piece of lumber works well to help separate your wood pile. When you bring in wood for a fire, dislodge insects before bringing firewood indoors. Shake, jar or knock logs together sharply and brush off any obvious webbing or cocoons.

Bring in small amounts of firewood that can be used in a day or so. Keep it stacked in a cool area, such as a garage or on a porch, until it is to be used. When wood warms up, the creatures in or on it will become active.

Last of all, do not treat firewood with insecticides. Not only is it unnecessary, but it could also be dangerous. When insecticide burns, it can produce noxious fumes that would ruin the natural smell that we all crave.

Enjoy your fireplaces this winter but do it safely and remember that prevention is key when we think about insect problems in the home. If you have questions about firewood, give us a call at the Henderson County Extension office; we are happy to help!

Paul Rideout is the University of Kentucky Extension Agent for Horticulture at the Henderson County Extension Office. You can reach him by email at pandrewrideout@uky.edu.