Public Health

EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its export-control mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines from January.

The mechanism would be replaced by a monitoring system but would no longer require vaccine makers to secure authorisation to export, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

Related
Axios

U.S. to mandate COVID vaccines for all border crossers in January

The Biden administration will begin requiring essential travelers crossing U.S. borders to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 22, a White House spokesperson told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The move comes after the U.S. opened land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel in November, but only to those...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Authorisation#Covid#The European Commission
Reuters

EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

EU considers booster doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
TRAVEL
ABC News

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent. It...
WORLD
CNBC

The EU is planning a 9-month expiration date on its Covid vaccine passports

"It is evident that the pandemic is not yet over," European Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday. Various European nations are facing a higher number of Covid-19 infections, notably in the countries where the vaccination rate remains low. The European Union is considering a nine-month expiration date on its Covid-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed some cases of the new Omicron variant, reported 5,120 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for inclusive language

The European Commission has walked back an attempt to mandate the use of ?inclusive? language after lawmakers claimed the new rules were an effort to ?cancel? Christian references and lacked ?common sense.?. An internal guidebook for inclusive communication called on EU officials to "update their language" and avoid phrasing that...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations - WHO

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - An official at the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage. These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari told a news...
WORLD
