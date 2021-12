TikTok seems to be the most popular social media network today but not many people like it. There are plenty of security issues and that is why the app is banned in some countries. It’s not exactly related to the app but there is a TickTock phone. It is spelled as the sound of the clock. The project is still being finalized but it will be on Kickstarter soon. This isn’t the first phone we Unihertz is introducing. In fact, we have seen a few unique phones from the brand in the past.

