Scarlet Sunrise: C.J. Stroud makes O'Brien cut, misses Maxwell final list

C.J. Stroud makes O’Brien cut, misses Maxwell final list

C.J. Stroud has asserted himself as one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football. He’s being honored as such — kind of.

Stroud was named a finalist for a major college football award this week. He is joined by Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh and Bryce Young from Alabama as finalist for the O’Brien Award, given annually to the country’s top quarterback.

But he was left off the final cut for the Maxwell Award, given to the top player in the country. Those finalists are Young, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Pickett.

But Stroud may get the last laugh. He currently is the favorite to win an even more important award: the Heisman. And he’s also leading a team with serious national title hopes.

ICYMI: Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

The Lettermen Row crew is back to break down what to expect ahead for the Michigan matchup – and what we learned about the Buckeyes in their big win over the Spartans – in the latest episode of Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters.

Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick, Nicole Cox of Roosters and Lettermen Row director of recruiting Jeremy Birmingham.

Their conversation entails a breakdown of Stroud’s massive performance against the Spartans and his candidacy to win the Heisman Trophy, analysis of a Buckeyes defense that continues to play with confidence and other Ohio State standouts from Saturday’s win.

They also give a preview of what the Wolverines may throw the Buckeyes way when the two clash in Ann Arbor this weekend.

As always, Lettermen Live is hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

ICYMI: Zach Boren breaks down Ohio State run defense

If the turnaround had been a yearlong journey for Ohio State, that would have been impressive in its own right.

But the fact that Buckeyes had to do it on the fly after a near-disastrous two-week stretch to start the season almost defies belief.

How can that even be the same team?

The Buckeyes were a mess in September, and inexperience is the obvious, understandable place to start with the issues. There were alignment problems, blown assignments, missed tackles on the field and problems with both substitution patterns and scheme from the sideline.

Now the Buckeyes are a suffocating, run-stuffing outfit that just bottled up a Heisman Trophy candidate and have soared to No. 11 in the nation in rushing yardage allowed.

What has helped Ohio State turn around a rush defense that had major problems early in the season? How can the Buckeyes duplicate their best effort on the ground when the stakes are highest against rival Michigan? Where will the Silver Bullets be tested on Saturday in The Game? Former Ohio State captain Zach Boren was back in the Lettermen Row film lab to answer those questions and more in the latest episode of BuckIQ.

Roll the tape!

