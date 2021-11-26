Uber on brink of pausing operations in Brussels after court ruling
By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
5 days ago
The Brussels Appeal Court ruled on Wednesday that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers. The decision will impact most of the 2,000 drivers that Uber has in Brussels. Angry drivers blocked key roads across the city in protest on Thursday. Uber...
Uber will no longer operate in Brussels from 6pm on Friday. The US taxi platform settled in Brussels in 2014 with UberPop, where individuals can sign up to transport people for a fee. But the court ruled in 2015 that the service was illegal and issued a cease-and-desist order against UberPop. Uber then overhauled its services in Brussels and since then the company has only worked with drivers who have a VVB permit (the same as that of limousine drivers).
Uber will be forced to halt all operations in Brussels from November 26, following a ruling issued by the city’s Court of Appeal on Wednesday, De Stanaard reports. While this blow to the ride-hailing giant’s business might come as a surprise to some, it has been brewing for over six years.
Uber told us that it is studying the detail of the ruling to decide whether to appeal the decision with the country’s Supreme Court. The move also follows a temporary suspension of Uber’s service in Brussels in September — an action the tech giant called “exceptional and unprecedented”, saying it was only taking the step to protest the lack of reform of rules which prohibit drivers from using smartphones.
