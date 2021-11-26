Linda Fowler | The Conversation

“Karen” Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently referred to Ilhan Omar, a Black Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, as a member of “the Jihad Squad.” Multiple videos have surfaced of Boebert making these comments, even saying that she and a staffer were once on an elevator with Omar, “but [Omar] didn’t have on a backpack, drop it and run away, so we were safe,” implying yet again that Omar is a terrorist. But please believe, there actually was a terrorist on that elevator, and it wasn’t Omar. It was Boebert’s homies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow a democratic election. Boebert’s GOP chums attack Black history (American history) and threaten to outlaw our books, classes and social commentary. Surveys show most Republicans, especially evangelicals, are cool with violence aimed at their “enemies.” And Biden and the Dems are, for some reason, still trying to negotiate with these people who don’t even recognize him as the legit POTUS. Folk who trash democracy and exalt as holy, their ideology of hate and violence. Again, there was a terrorist on Omar and Boebert’s elevator ride, and it wasn’t Omar.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO