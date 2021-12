KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Van Horn Falcons are flying high as they advance to the final four round of the Missouri Class 3 state tournament. “I think it’s going to take dedication, passion and not giving up at any point during the game. If they score on us, we’re going to score on you, if you run hard, we’re going to run harder, just outworking your opponent," said Jhonny Esparza de la Rosa, midfielder.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO