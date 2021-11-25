ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Max Miller donates $500 to Mary Miller's campaign committee in Q2

By East Central Reporter Reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Miller donated $500 to Mary Miller during the second quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Donations can be made to political candidates in various amounts. The FEC regulates these donations; individual...

