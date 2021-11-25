Max Miller donates $500 to Mary Miller's campaign committee in Q2

Trump protégé Max Miller has shifted his campaign from Ohio’s 16th congressional district to the 13th district due to redistricting, he announced on Twitter Friday night. Miller boasted about how he already lives in the 13th district and has spent the majority of his 2022 campaign there, though he neglected to mention his new district is a much more Democratic area. “The District number may be changing, but my campaign to advance America First policies ... will persist,” he wrote. Since announcing his candidacy earlier this year against the retiring Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), the former West Wing staffer has touted Trump’s endorsement and has earned more than $1.6 million in campaign contributions. No one has announced their intention to primary Miller in the new district, and it is unclear who his Democratic opponent will be.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO