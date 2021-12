Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition turned out to be anything but (check out my less-than-enthusiastic review here) and now after several days of silence, Rockstar has issued an apology for the sloppy ports. Rockstar is promising to bring the remasters back up to snuff via updates, with the first arriving “in the coming days,” but in the meantime, they’ve also announced they’ll once again be making the original versions of the GTA Trilogy available on PC as a bundle. Additionally, everyone who bought the Definitive Edition through the Rockstar Store will get the original versions of the games for free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO