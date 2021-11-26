ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every City Should Encourage This Kind of Solar Development

By Richard Conniff, Bio
Mother Jones
 4 days ago

This story was originally published by Yale E360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fly into Orlando, Florida, and you may notice a 22-acre solar...

24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Fewest Robberies in Every State

Violent crime inched up by about 5% in the United States in 2020. The increase was led by a 29% surge in homicides — the largest such increase on record. Not all forms of criminal violence increased in frequency last year, however. Continuing a multi-decade downward trend, the robbery rate declined in the U.S. in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
valparaiso.in.us

Valpo Looks to Solar Power for City Facilities

The City of Valparaiso is planning to install solar panels to assist powering several City facilities, saving the City more than $130,000 annually in electrical costs and simultaneously creating clean energy, according to Valparaiso City Services Director Steve Poulos. “We have had our sights on solar for years. Now that wattage for solar panels has increased over time, and prices have stabilized, solar makes financial and environmental sense for the City,” said Poulos.
VALPARAISO, IN
Virginia Mercury

How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030?

Is the pump primed for more federal funding of conservation initiatives in Virginia? President Joe Biden’s administration, in alignment with United Nations climate goals, set the bar high in its America the Beautiful initiative with a challenge to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, but “it’s too early here to […] The post How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hudsonvalley360.com

DEVELOPERS EYE LANDFILL FOR SOLAR FARM

HUDSON — The Common Council has three developers interested in building a solar farm in the city. Nexamp, BQ Energy Development LLC and AC Power submitted expressions of interest in Hudson’s proposed solar farm. However, all three developers suggested using the the capped landfill, which drew criticism from Hudson’s Conservation Advisory Council.
HUDSON, NY
cechouston.org

Texas Solar Energy Society seeks Director of Development

The Texas Solar Energy Society is the preeminent statewide organization developing independent, fact-based educational materials that inspire innovation, share best practices and educate decision-makers on the critical importance of sound, favorable solar policies that will grow the industry; protect clean air; build healthy, resilient communities; support local, well-paying jobs; and lay the foundation for building a strong solar foundation for a 100% clean energy future for Texas. TXSES is seeking an experienced, self-motivated, and innovative development expert to provide strategic direction and oversight of the organization’s development operations, including prospect research, corporate and foundation relations, government grants, annual giving, donor, funder and membership stewardship and grant reporting tracking. Reporting to TXSES’s Executive Director, the Director of Development will strengthen and expand TXSES’s fundraising program, which establishes and maintains mutually beneficial relationships with foundation, government and corporate partners and individual donors. The Director will develop and implement fundraising strategies to support our mission and revenue goals, guided by established metrics. This is a part-time position and is a new staff role in the organization. For the full job description and application instructions, visit txses.org.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Developers building solar park along French highway

French highway operator Vinci Autoroute, a unit of France-based infrastructure company Vinci Group, is partnering with solar project developer Tryba Energy to build a ground-mounted PV facility along the A19 motorway, on a five-hectare area located near the town of Chantecoq, in the Loiret department of the Centre-Val de Loire region of northern-central France.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous City in Every State

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
irei.com

Nuveen partners with Safari Energy on solar developments

Nuveen Real Estate has partnered with Safari Energy to develop the company’s solar resources, following a pledge to make all existing and future assets carbon-neutral by 2040. In March, Nuveen announced plans to achieve net-zero carbon across its real estate portfolio by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tdworld.com

Siemens Energy will Connect State’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It’s the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Texas nonprofit encourages developers to construct disaster-resilient buildings

For the past 20 years, a Texas nonprofit called Build San Antonio Green has encouraged builders to make homes and office buildings as energy and water efficient as possible. But executive director Anita Ledbetter says that as the region gets hotter and drier and more prone to extreme storms, builders must prepare.
TEXAS STATE

