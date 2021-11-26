ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer On First Thanksgiving Without Kids After Mike Caussin Split: 'My Heart Hurts'

By Catherine Armecin
 5 days ago
Jana Kramer is opening up about what it's like to celebrate her first holiday without her children. In an emotional Instagram post Thursday, the country singer, 37, detailed her struggles as a single mom this Thanksgiving after splitting from Mike Caussin, 34. The former couple shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son...

