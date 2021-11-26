Jana Kramer On First Thanksgiving Without Kids After Mike Caussin Split: 'My Heart Hurts'

"The first time I heard I Got The Boy I instantly became a puddle of tears ", says Jana Kramer when describing the first time she heard the song. The Jana Kramer I Got the Boy song was released to radio on March 30, 2015 as the second single from her second studio album, Thirty One. Jana was born as Jana Rae Kramer on December 2, 1983 in Rochester Hills, Michigan,. She became a successful American country music singer and actress. She is well known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series “One Tree Hill”. Kramer began her musical career in 2012 and has released two albums: Jana Kramer (2012) and Thirty One (2015). The albums produced seven charted singles on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including the top 10 hits “Why Ya Wanna” and “I Got the Boy”. Kramer also competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars and finished in fourth place.

