New York City, NY

What Does “Least Expensive” Mean In the Country’s Priciest Zip Codes?

 5 days ago
What constitutes a bargain can vary dramatically from place to place.

Across the country, there are certain zip codes that are associated with an affluent way of life. In some cases, this might be an entire municipality. For instance, Alpine, New Jersey has a modest population that includes a host of prominent actors and executives. In others, one zip code within a larger city might designate a well-to-do neighborhood, such as Austin, Texas’s 78701.

In those areas, are all of the homes equally luxurious — or are there bargains to be had? A recent study from PropertyShark analyzed the nation’s most expensive zip codes. Now, a followup study from Point2 explores the other side of that same data — namely, what are the least expensive homes for sale in the zip codes in question?

As with so many things involving real estate, the answer is relative. The study cites two zip codes — 02199 in Boston and 11962 in Sagaponack — where the median price for a home is in the neighborhood of $5 million. In both, the least expensive homes available were substantially less — but still carried a price tag of around $1.5 million.

Some other useful takeaways from the study:

Occasionally, affordable homes exist alongside the more luxurious. In Redwood City, the median home price in 94062 is $2.5 million — but the study’s authors found a home available there for $600,000. This same phenomenon shows up elsewhere, including in New York City and Paradise Valley, Arizona.

In a few cases, the least expensive home in a particular zip code was more than the median home price. The median home price in Summerland, California’s 94087 is $2.19 million — but the least expensive home currently for sale there was quite a bit more. And by that, we mean it has a list price of over $10 million.

The whole study is fascinating reading — and contains more than a few surprises.

LoneStar 92

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In Texas

You think it's expensive to live in the Permian Basin you haven't seen anything. yet. The current median price of houses for sale in Midland is $334,000, about $157.00 per square foot. In Odessa, the median price of houses for sale is $240,000, about $157.00 per square foot. Here are...
TEXAS STATE
KABC

Nation’s Priciest Zip Code In Atherton, CA… 90210 is 6th!

(Atherton, CA) — Atherton, California’s, 94027 is the nation’s priciest zip code. Property Shark reports the median sale price for a single-family home in the Silicon Valley town is just under seven-and-a-half-million-dollars. That’s the exclusive enclave’s fifth consecutive year as the most expensive zip code. Atherton is one of the wealthiest places in the U.S., as the median family income exceeds 200-thousand-dollars a year. From Propertyshark.com:
ATHERTON, CA
realtytimes.com

Housing Market Cooled in October, But Relief For Homebuyers Was Short-Lived

Pending sales rose 3% from September, and early indicators of demand are strengthening. The median price of homes sold in October was $378,700, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is up 13% from a year earlier, the lowest growth rate since December 2020.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage payment amount increases outpaced rent hikes in October

The average amount of rent paid in the United States during October experienced its largest 12-month jump in at least two years but outside of some hot metropolitan areas, the median mortgage payment rose by more. Rents were up by an average of 13% year-over-year in October, while the median...
HOUSE RENT
theregistrysf.com

California Claims 70 Percent of Nation’s Priciest Zip Codes

The West Coast has become an increasingly expensive place to live over the years, and high home prices that once seemed to be found only in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles have now impacted other markets such as Seattle and the Puget Sound. A recent report released by PropertyShark, a subsidiary of Yardi Matrix, shows that the vast majority of the nation’s priciest zip codes are located in high-profile markets along the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
themreport.com

Home Buying Competition Begins to Ease

"Home buyers shopping this fall shouldn't expect the same frenzied demand that triggered bidding wars on listings this spring and summer," said Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker. "The normal seasonal slowdown of autumn has returned, when many families are busy with back-to-school activities and planning for the holidays. Buyers can expect less competition, meaning more time to decide on a house and the potential for prices to fall on listings they've saved on Zillow."
REAL ESTATE
New York City, NY
