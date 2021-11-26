ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Southampton’s ‘inertia’ allowed Bob Higgins to cause ‘incalculable’ damage

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2evG_0d7DUHhE00

The “inertia” of Southampton’s board allowed Bob Higgins free to continue to abuse boys at the club, causing them “incalculable” damage, an independent review has concluded.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s said in its review that Southampton had failed to protect boys in their care by not acting on rumours concerning Higgins, who was jailed for 24 years in 2019 for abusing schoolboy footballers over a 25-year period.

The review, commissioned by Southampton, said: “It is our view that, despite assertions to the contrary, the board and/or management must at some point have heard or been told about stories circulating about Higgins and if this was so, they failed to take any action to find out whether there could be any substance to the rumours.

“By not doing so, either intentionally or by default, the club failed to put the safety and welfare of boys concerned first.”

The review said there was no evidence that the club tried to explore the reasons why a talented footballer, selected by the Football Association to train at its national training ground, did not want to return to Southampton despite only signing a few months earlier.

It also concluded it was “highly likely” the board would have been informed of a letter from the FA which suggested questions were being asked about Higgins.

The review concluded that the board “knew there were some issues which caused ‘disquiet’ but took no action, leaving boys vulnerable and Higgins free to continue abusing them”.

The review also criticised the club over their failure to immediately report allegations of abuse made to them in 1989 to the police.

Instead, the review found it took the board four months to decide that this action should be taken.

The club also did not inform any of the affected boys about Higgins’ departure from Southampton, which the review again deemed to be a failure in the club’s duty of care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09G1of_0d7DUHhE00
Former Southampton player Dean Radford was abused by Higgins as a boy (Ben Mitchell/PA) (PA Archive)

The review concluded it was “convenient” for the board to “minimise and disregard” significant concerns about Higgins.

“The club persistently failed in exercising a duty of care to boys and this left them and other boys vulnerable to ongoing abuse by Higgins which impacted upon their lives as children and the adults they became,” the review said.

“The impact of and damage caused by Higgins’ abuse of children in his care during the time he was employed by Southampton Football Club is incalculable.

“The damage to their physical and mental health as they grew up, their relationships, their families and even their ability to confidently parent has been devastating.

“It is these individuals who, in our view, have paid the price for what seems to be the inertia of board members who failed to ensure that young boys, in contact with Higgins, were as well protected as they should have been.

“We do not believe there was any deliberation or malign intent by these individuals, it is our view they simply did not consider the well-being of boys as their responsibility and once Higgins had left their employ saw no reason to alert anyone about the allegations that had been made against him.”

Everyone working at the club today is truly and deeply sorry for the harm and subsequent anguish that the victims and survivors of the abuse carried out by Bob Higgins have suffered over the course of so many years.

Southampton said in a statement that the current board fully accepted all the findings of the review and issued an apology to the victims and survivors of the abuse.

“Bob Higgins held the dreams of so many young boys in his hands,” the club statement said.

“We now know that Higgins had unfettered power at Southampton Football Club and that those in senior positions did nothing to make sure that there were suitable controls in place to prevent abuse from occurring.

“We doubt that anybody at the club at that time wanted the abuse to occur. However, equally, no one in a position of power did anything to properly find out what was going on, to take action to make sure that the abuse was stopped and properly reported once it had been discovered or to offer support to those who were targeted by Higgins.

“Everyone working at the club today is truly and deeply sorry for the harm and subsequent anguish that the victims and survivors of the abuse carried out by Bob Higgins have suffered over the course of so many years.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leeds condemn homophobic chants aimed at Conor Gallagher

Leeds have condemned homophobic chanting directed at Crystal Palace’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at Elland Road. England international Gallagher was subjected to taunts of “Chelsea rent boy” from the home crowd during the first half of Leeds’ 1-0 home win on Tuesday. The game had promoted the Premier League’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Afghan women footballers ‘finally feel free’ as they begin training at Leeds

Young female footballers who were helped by Kim Kardashian to flee Afghanistan “finally felt freedom” as they began training with professional coaches at Leeds. Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani and American socialite Kardashian were among those involved in the effort last month to get the country’s women’s development squad out of Afghanistan, along with coaches and family members.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Celtic summer signing Josip Juranovic enjoying life in Glasgow

Josip Juranovic is having the time of his life at Celtic. The 26-year-old Croatia right-back signed from Legia Warsaw on a five-year deal in August albeit he has played most of his football under Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou at left-back. Ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Mental Health#Uk#Southampton#The Football Association#Fa
newschain

Motherwell snap up Ross Tierney from Bohemians

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ross Tierney will join Motherwell on January 1. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee. Motherwell boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January. “He’s a...
SOCCER
newschain

Barry Bennell ‘stole or borrowed Manchester City kit for youth teams’

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has told a High Court trial that he stole or borrowed Manchester City kit for his youth teams to wear during the 1980s. Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, has denied being linked to Manchester City during the 1980s, after eight men who say he abused them made damages claims against the club.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Hartlepool appoint former defender Graeme Lee as new boss

Hartlepool have named former defender Graeme Lee as their new manager. Lee rejoins his old club, where he will take up his first managerial role, having worked in the Middlesbrough academy set-up for a number of years. The appointment of the 43-year-old, who had been Boro’s under-23 coach since summer...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Sheffield's racist street names 'will not change', council says

Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
SOCIETY
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Liverpool have responded to their defeat by West Ham with two really good wins, against Arsenal and Porto. Southampton's form was just starting to pick up until they lost at Norwich last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football coach tells Barton assault trial he found boss ‘in shock’ in tunnel

A football coach has told a court hearing the trial of Joey Barton how he found his boss lying shocked and bloodied in the tunnel after a League One match.Former Barnsley assistant manager Christopher Stern was giving evidence at Sheffield Crown Court where Barton, 39, is on trial accused of assaulting former Tykes boss Daniel Stendel Prosecutors allege that Barton, who was then Fleetwood manager, knocked into Mr Stendel in the tunnel at the end of a match between the two teams in April 2019, causing him facial injuries when his head hit a metal post.Mr Stern told the court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount killed in Astroworld crush reject Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral

Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of the youngest victim of the Astroworld crush has been declined. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma due to serious injuries sustained in the crowd surge during Scott’s set on the opening night of his two-day festival.Ezra’s father Treston Blount was also injured at the event and had detailed what happened in a GoFundMe page set up to cover the youngster’s medical costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Bowen breaks duck at Dundalk

Sean Bowen rode his first ever winner at Dundalk on just his fifth attempt when Ajax Tavern won the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race in fine style. Just like his namesake who plies his trade over jumps in the UK, Bowen hails from a famous racing family as his uncle, John Nallen, trains point-to-pointers and bred both this year’s Gold Cup and Grand National winners in Minella Indo and Minella Times.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy