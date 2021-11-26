ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Denny Solomona ends Sale Sharks contract with immediate effect

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvEqv_0d7DTrzp00

Sale Sharks have announced that wing Denny Solomona has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.

Solomona, 28, joined Sale in 2016 and signed a four-year contract two years later that was due to expire at the end of this season.

But after discussions with Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson and chief executive Sid Sutton, the club said that “all parties have agreed to terminate that deal early after Solomona expressed his desire to return to the southern hemisphere”.

Sanderson added: “I would like to thank Denny for his efforts during my time at the club and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career and beyond.”

Solomona moved to England in 2014, playing rugby league for London Broncos and Castleford. He scored 42 tries for Castleford in his first season there.

After switching to union, Solomona made his England debut against Argentina three years later and went on to win five caps – all as a substitute – with his final Test appearance being against South Africa in June 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjnCv_0d7DTrzp00
Denny Solomona in action for Sale Sharks (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

That means he could switch countries after World Rugby this week approved a significant amendment to eligibility laws, which take effect from January 1.

Players will meet transfer qualification criteria by standing down from Test rugby for three years, and must either be born in the country they wish to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there.

Solomona made one rugby league appearance for Samoa in 2016.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
newschain

Rob Baxter happy for revenge to fire Exeter up for Saracens showdown

Exeter boss Rob Baxter does not deny that the Saracens salary-cap saga could provide motivation for his players in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership clash. Saracens are currently second in the league, seven points above Exeter, during their first season back in English rugby’s top flight after being relegated last year and fined more than £5million for persistent salary cap breaches.
RUGBY
newschain

BBC expects to work again with Michael Vaughan despite Ashes omission

The BBC expects to work with former England captain Michael Vaughan again, despite him not being part of their Ashes coverage. Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq, which the 47-year-old categorically denies. After being stood down from his BBC radio show...
SPORTS
BBC

George Ford: Sale Sharks sign Leicester Tigers and England fly-half

Sale Sharks have signed England fly-half George Ford from Leicester on a "long-term" deal starting next season. Ford, 28, re-joined Leicester in 2017 from Bath and has helped the Tigers to eight wins from eight this campaign. Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson called the signing of Ford, who has...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sale Sharks#Rugby Union#World Rugby#Rugby League#Gallagher Premiership#London Broncos#Castleford
BBC

Premiership: Saracens v Sale Sharks (Sun)

Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Saracens welcome back Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Nick Tompkins and Max Malins after the Autumn Nations Series. Kapeli Pifeleti is back on the bench after suffering...
RUGBY
SkySports

Mehmooda Duke resigns as Leicestershire chair with immediate effect

Mehmooda Duke has resigned as chair of Leicestershire with immediate effect, saying cricket has been "torn apart" by continuing allegations of racism. She was one of only two people from ethnic minority groups to hold such a role across first-class cricket and had been due to step down from her role in March.
SPORTS
The Independent

Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...
SPORTS
AFP

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Elliot Daly set for Saracens return after four-month injury absence

Elliot Daly could make his return from injury when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership rivals Exeter on Saturday. The England back has not played since the British and Irish Lions’ second Test defeat against South Africa four months ago. He underwent surgery on returning home to resolve a stress fracture. But...
RUGBY
newschain

Motherwell snap up Ross Tierney from Bohemians

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ross Tierney will join Motherwell on January 1. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee. Motherwell boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January. “He’s a...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy