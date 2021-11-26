MTM On the Road: Glen Arbor Starts Christmas Season with Holiday Marketplace
The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the Christmas season with an entire weekend of events.
Their market kicks off on Friday and will have over 20 local vendors.
They are encouraging people to come shop Black Friday by supporting local businesses.
They will also have a pajama party, bed parade, and SANTA.
For more on the different locations participating and what else they are offering for the weekend, visit their website here.
