ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

MTM On the Road: Glen Arbor Starts Christmas Season with Holiday Marketplace

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ND7ae_0d7DTni900

The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the Christmas season with an entire weekend of events.

Their market kicks off on Friday and will have over 20 local vendors.

They are encouraging people to come shop Black Friday by supporting local businesses.

They will also have a pajama party, bed parade, and SANTA.

For more on the different locations participating and what else they are offering for the weekend, visit their website here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is & Shop Local At Rooted In Mancelona

It may be Cyber Monday, but a lot of things are selling out fast online!. Skip all the scrolling and support local businesses this holiday season. Rooted in Mancelona is an all Michigan-made gift store owned and run by Jeffery Weaver. It’s filled with great gift ideas like clothing, games, handmade soaps, unique snacks, little trinkets and home goods, decor and so much more! There’s really something here for everyone. And if you need a pick-me-up, there’s a coffee bar filled with delicious caffeinated beverages, Ashby’s ice cream, malts and milkshakes too!
MANCELONA, MI
9&10 News

A Drink With: Megan Gilger

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Hosted by Hillary Sawchuk, “A Drink With” is a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring, and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Glen Arbor, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Christmas, MI
9&10 News

Deer Processors Impressed by Amount of Deer Being Brought in this Season

Over the past couple of years, the amount of hunters going out has seen a huge increase and could be a sign that more people are getting in touch with the outdoors. “We’ve been seeing very good numbers this year,” said Terry Conger, owner of TC Butchery in Traverse City. “It’s been a very strong season. Bow season’s been very strong. Rifle season’s been off the charts.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Glen Arbor Celebrates Annual Downtown Bed Parade

The Glen Arbor community celebrated a very unique tradition this morning. It’s called the Bed Parade. People in the community decorate a bed then ride through downtown for everyone to check out. Organizers also gave out an award for most festival bed. Friday morning, shoppers lined Western Avenue in their...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtm#On The Road#Glen Lake#Black Friday#Holiday Marketplace#Santa
9&10 News

Antrim Ski Academy Brings Back The Ski Swap

From equipment to clothing, the Antrim Ski Academy provided skiers and snowboarders with everything this morning to prepare for the season. The annual “Ski Swap” returned for the 26th year, after taking last year off. Shanty Creek Resort Director of Snow Sports Steve Kershner says not having the event makes...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

The MTM Crew Shares Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

The MTM crew is sharing a few secret family recipes for Thanksgiving this Thursday morning. Lauren is serving up sweet potatoes, Adam cooked a corn casserole (or as the Bartelmays call it, “corn crap”), and Madison has a delicious chocolate pie for dessert. You can watch the crew in the...
RECIPES
9&10 News

Author Donates Books to Benefit Benzie Animal Shelter

Illinois-based author, Tracy Ahrens is donating her children’s book, Sammy Sparrow’s First Light, to the Benzie County Animal Shelter in her uncle’s honor. Her uncle, Art Lezotte, was fond of animals and was a supporter of the shelter. He died in April from cancer. “I drove 300 miles straight and...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy