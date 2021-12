It’s finally time for Davina to sell the house owned by Amanda that has a “Vibes” neon sign over the antique mirrored wall. It gives me so much second-hand embarrassment that I have had to grow a third, fourth, and fifth hand. To make it even worse, there are also pink neon signs that say “Money” and “Queen” in script, one hanging right over the other. Unless these are to celebrate the release of a new Suze Orman book, I want no part of them. Davina tells people coming to the open house that it comes fully furnished. Can I put a stipulation in the contract that all neon signs must be removed and ritualistically sacrificed before I move into the property? To make it even worse, Amanda is there the whole time while people are milling about her house, unable to speak freely. Being there at your open house is the worst. It’s like going on a first date where all the person does is talk about their ex.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO