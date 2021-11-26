Tonight's Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold again

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Skies are to shake out partly to mostly cloudy this evening and overnight as temperatures slip back into the middle 20s. A new clipper system dives southward into the region on Saturday and brings periods of light snow into West Michigan by late morning and for the afternoon and evening. The potential for 1-2" of snow exists with slippery roads developing. Additional snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well. High temperatures remain in the 30s, overnight lows in the 20s, bundle up!

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light northwest winds shift to the south. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY : Thickening clouds. Light snow develops mid-morning and goes into the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Periods of light snow. Total accumulations of 1-2" possible. Higher amounts north of I-96, lesser amounts south of I-96. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds shift to the northwest late in the overnight at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers likely. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

