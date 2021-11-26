ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 31

FosterKidsMatter325
2d ago

Yes, I believe next month the seniors and others … not children … will receive it. I’m trusting my inside source. 🤫🤫

Reply(4)
7
Diana Robinett
2d ago

probably no 4th stimulus because Biden is discriminating against people that doesn't have kids. I think it's time for those getting child tax credit 2 stop so that the elderly, the veterans and disabled can finally start getting some help

Reply(1)
2
Related
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
WPMI

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Gavin Newsom
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Joe Biden was involved in a deal with a Chinese giant — and was expecting a 10 percent cut

In her new book, “Laptop from Hell,” Post columnist Miranda Devine reconstructs the Biden family’s quest for cash by using files left on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Sunday, she detailed how Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden entered into a deal with Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CFEC, and contacted businessman Tony Bobulinski to run the enterprise. Here, Bobulinski meets “the big guy” — Joe Biden himself.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#Census#Oxford Economics
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check Update: 2021 Final Round Of Payments; Are You Eligible?

In April 2020, the US government introduced an act called CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security). This Act was a stimulus package to support qualifying recipients with a one-time payment. Then came the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA). Both of these were passed as law during former President Trump’s time...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden hurts country by selling oil from strategic reserves without affecting prices

President Joe Biden was dead wrong in his decision this week to order the release of 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. No matter how many times in the past three decades lawmakers have directed sales or, in some cases, purchases from the strategic reserve to affect prices or to plug federal budget holes, they always were wrong. The strategic reserve is not intended for or effective at market manipulation, much less eliminating federal debt. It is there to help keep energy supplies flowing in case of an emergency disruption of supplies.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy