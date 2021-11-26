ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caution advised as holiday season begins

By Editorials
simivalleyacorn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura County public health officials say they don’t expect a repeat of 2020, when COVID-19 cases rocketed from around 100 a day to north of 500 between the end of November and late January. Still, Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said in an interview this week that’s no...

deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wymt.com

Omicron: local health officials advise caution but not overreaction

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Omicron is a new variant of COVID-19 causing for concern for many people. Kentucky River Health District Director, Scott Lockard remains focused on improving vaccination rates. “The main thing we need to focus on here, especially in Kentucky River Health District, is to get vaccinated,” he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simivalleyacorn.com

Says ‘sleeping giant’ is awake

According to the latest media reports, SARS-COV2 cases are rapidly diminishing this fall. The updates are questionable since numerous “fall viruses” are active as well. Conveniently, VCPHO Dr. Robert Levin shut down the government again, just prior to the September governor recall election. Meanwhile, the exciting event (happened) at the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Reporter

Editorial: Word of caution as holiday travel volume returns

What a difference a year makes: In 2020, as COVID-19 hit a fall resurgence, Thanksgiving brought mandated school closings as a precaution, canceled travel plans, and families avoiding gatherings among vulnerable elderly grandparents and children and grandchildren. This favorite time to share with others became a day of dinner for...
TRAVEL
Daily Northwestern

NU health professionals advise caution with Thanksgiving travel, gatherings

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many students are making arrangements for their return home. But Health professionals advise caution, because amid the holiday spirit, COVID-19 cases are expected to rise. COVID-19 vaccines have been pivotal for combatting the pandemic — more than 97% of the Northwestern community is vaccinated....
TRAVEL
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: WHO Issues Travel Advisory Due To Omicron Variant

The World Health Organization has just given new guidelines for its travel recommendations amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The agency shared the update on the new COVID-19 variant of concern on Tuesday, Nov. 30, providing guidance on how to mitigate the risks while scientists research the va…
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
PHARMACEUTICALS

