Environment

Cloudy skies will slowly clear, then a chilly start to the weekend

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers. Clearing skies with cooler temperatures tonight and this weekend. Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with...

www.news4jax.com

State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warming Trend Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.
MIAMI, FL
CBS 46

FORECAST: Warm Weather Takes Over

A cold start with quickly warming temperatures. Expect a good dose of sunshine around lunchtime with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise this week, crossing into the 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 70s!. The next...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday morning. Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through...
HONOLULU, HI
#Sunny Skies#Southeast Georgia
News4Jax.com

Temperatures in the 70s make a comeback

Talk about a beautiful Tuesday! Patchy frost possible for some inland areas tomorrow, otherwise warmer weather through the end of the week. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows dropping into the upper 30s inland and upper 40s along the coast. Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

A clear and chilly evening

Overnight, with a clear sky and lighter wind, temperatures should drop to near freezing for many areas, with the upper 20s in the typically cooler outlying areas. Wednesday will start off dry and mainly sunny, but as the afternoon unfolds a fast-moving disturbance and cold front will drop in from the north, bringing clouds and rain showers to the region under a milder west wind. The main story, on Thursday, will be the strong winds behind the front. Wind speeds will increase to around 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 to 60 mph along and between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. Breezy conditions will likely continue into Friday as slightly cooler air arrives. Currently, the weekend is looking nice for early December, as it will be dry and partly cloudy. Late Sunday night and into Monday, attention turns to the system that may be impacting the eastern third of the country early next week. It is still too early to get the specifics down, but we could have a storm along our coast, or the potential for no storm if a few weather components are displaced far enough away from each other. Regardless of any moisture heading this way early next week, it looks like we are headed back into the deep freeze as temperatures are forecast to drop drastically next Tuesday. Stay tuned to the WDVM Weather team throughout the period, as we track next week’s system.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Most cloudy skies tonight through tomorrow, tempestures in freezing lows tonight

Harrisburg, PA — Mostly Cloudy skies persist but the weather is pretty quiet through tomorrow. Look for lows around freezing tonight and highs tomorrow in the mid 40's. Some showers will develop Wednesday evening in to Thursday with the bulk of the rain falling overnight. Won't be a lot of rain but November has been dry so we welcome some moisture. Rain will wrap up early on Thursday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Chilly start to a sunny and comfortable Wednesday

Today is going to be another sunny and comfortable day! The day is starting off chilly, but this afternoon will be mild!. Temperatures rise into the mid 70s this afternoon as clouds slowly build. We'll still have more sunshine than cloud cover. November's numbers are in. Overall, the month was...
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

After a chilly start, open window weather is back

31 days to a new year. The days on my Bob Ross tear-off calendar are getting thin. A chilly start under clear skies with patchy frost inland. Sunny skies and warmer this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with warmer days to come. Open Window Weather is back. Wednesday: Warmer under mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm start to December with mostly cloudy Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warm front arrives in northeast Indiana this Wednesday, bringing the chance for some light rain, mostly cloudy skies, and above-average temperatures. Despite a chilly morning with temperatures below freezing, the front will quickly lift temperatures to the upper 40s by the afternoon despite continued cloud cover. The best chance for periods of light rain will be from late morning until early afternoon mainly south of Allen County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the morning chilly, but temperatures are a little warmer compared to previous mornings. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 40s with pockets of upper 30s in parts of Etowah, St. Clair, Calhoun, and Cherokee counties. Make sure you grab a jacket before you walk out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover moving through from west to east. Clouds should move out by this morning giving way to plenty of sunshine. We are also watching another disturbance producing cloud cover in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. We will likely see some cloud cover move in early this afternoon and move out of here by this evening. I doubt we will see any rain from this second disturbance as it remains too dry. It will be another warm afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Plan for southwest winds to continue today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE

