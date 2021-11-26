Black Friday forecast: Here’s when temps could drop into the 30s in some Central Florida areas

Edgewater sunrise (Jim Parks)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida areas could drop down into the 30s on Friday night.

Friday will start out chilly, with many people waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

It will be partly cloudy. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures will be in the 50s in Orlando on Friday night.

In Marion County, temperatures could drop down to 38 degrees on Friday night.

A cooler weekend is headed our way. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

