Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO