Police investigating after man shot near Julian Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (WHGP) – A Greensboro road was closed for several hours while police investigated a shooting.
Police responded to the 600 block of Julian Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot.
They were taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Julian Street between Omaha and Martin Street was closed for a while as police investigated, but reopened around 2 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.
Comments / 0