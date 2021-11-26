ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after man shot near Julian Street in Greensboro

By Emily Mikkelsen
 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC (WHGP) – A Greensboro road was closed for several hours while police investigated a shooting.

Police responded to the 600 block of Julian Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Julian Street between Omaha and Martin Street was closed for a while as police investigated, but reopened around 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

