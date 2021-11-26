Ardmore Middle School’s speech and debate team The Opening Act did well in their opening tournament at Marlow High School last week.

The competition was the first for those competing, and the first for the team since February 2020.

“I am SO proud of these kids!” said their teacher Wendy Newton. “I told them not to expect a big trophy because we weren't taking many events, but they showed up and did their best and got top in all of their events.”

In the overall competition, The Opening Act placed first in the novice division.

“I think the five I took caught the competition bug and should bring it back to the rest of their class and hopefully it spreads to some of my newbies!” Newton said.

In addition to the overall novice trophy, the students also had major wins across the individual competitions. Lola Caldwell took first place in Dramatic Interpretation. In monologue, first through third place were swept up by Ella Moen, Meghan Wood and Kynslea McReynolds, respectively. Ella Moen also took first place in Poetry while Lola Caldwell and Ayonna Sexton took first and second in Prose.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Ardmore Middle School’s Opening Act brings home multiple wins from first competition since 2020