When my daughter was maybe 8 or 9 years old, she came down with the flu. I stayed home with her, giving her meds, chicken soup and comfort, but eventually, she was getting bored, so it occurred to me that she would do well to have a good movie that would keep her mind off her ailment. As I glanced at our selection, many of the children's films we had seen ad nauseam, but my "Lord of the Rings" trilogy caught my eye.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO