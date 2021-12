A Spurs fan and his other half travelled over 4,000 miles in a 31 hour journey to watch his team away away at Burnley - only for the game to be called off. The game was set to take place at Turf Moor at 2pm on Sunday and though the ground staff did their best, officials came to the decision to postpone the game - despite Burnley boss Sean Dyche laughing off the snow in his shirt and tie.

