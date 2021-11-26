ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic 1956 Porsche 356A on snow tracks and skis heading to Antarctica

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought your Thanksgiving weekend road trip was long, take a seat. Denver rally car racer Renee Brinkerhoff is heading to Chile today en route to Antarctica, where she plans to drive her classic 1956 Porsche 356A for 365 miles across the continent, the last one it hasn’t been...

