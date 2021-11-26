ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Cold Friday, Snow Chances This Weekend

WZZM 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will remain cold on Friday,...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
wbrz.com

Tuesday PM Forecast: morning fog possible, next rain chance this weekend

Cool and foggy mornings will give way to warm and dry afternoons. Temperatures will be well above average by the end of the week. Next 24 Hours: Overnight, light winds and mostly clear skies will allow low temperatures to drop off into the low 40s. A bit of fog may form near dawn. Wednesday will continue the gradual warming trend with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s in response to mostly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy