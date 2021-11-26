ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europe's COVID-19 surge highlights warnings for US

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Experts say a COVID-19 surge in Europe serves as a warning to the United States about the continued threat of the virus, even as many are ready to move past the pandemic era.

Despite the European Union having a higher vaccination level than the U.S., parts of Europe saw a record number of coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The spike in cases has prompted Austria to reimpose a lockdown, while Belgium has moved to righten rules including a mask mandate amid its own surge, sparking protests.

Tough measures like a lockdown, or anything like it, are not expected in the United States, where there is no appetite among the public and the Biden administration has dismissed the idea.

But experts say Europe’s crisis shows that the virus remains a major threat, particularly anywhere there are unvaccinated people.

“If you’ve got unvaccinated population, the virus is going to find them,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Austria, which is going into lockdown amid a major surge in cases and deaths, has 64.5 percent of its population fully vaccinated, close to the average for Europe, compared to 59 percent in the U.S.

“In places where you do have Austria-like vaccination rates or lower, I think the risk is definitely there for cases to surge,” said Josh Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The risk is overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated. Updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that in September, unvaccinated people were 5.8 times more likely to test positive for the virus and 14 times more likely to die from it.

Experts stress that the most important response is to get more people vaccinated. In the U.S., those efforts have hit resistance, though the Biden administration is trying to break through with an array of mandates.

Protection from the vaccines is also waning over time, leaving more people exposed to generally milder breakthrough cases. That has led to a push to get booster shots to all vaccinated U.S. adults.

“With a large number of people who are still not vaccinated, and reduced vaccine-induced protection against infection and mild disease, many people are left vulnerable to the virus,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said in explaining Europe's surge while also pointing to the transmissibility of the delta variant and more people gathering inside after restrictions were eased.

The WHO warned that with current trends, Europe and Central Asia would see an additional 700,000 deaths from the virus, from 1.5 million to 2.2 million, by the spring.

Adalja said the main step to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed is to get more people their initial vaccine doses, since the vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization. But he said as much as 80 percent of the population being fully vaccinated could be needed to provide “resiliency” against surges.

Michaud noted that within Europe, countries like Spain and Portugal with very high vaccination rates over 80 percent are faring better.

Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, tweeted that boosters would also help, pointing to data from the U.K. showing larger declines in hospital admissions among older age groups receiving boosters.

“Boosters (3rd shots) are working, as seen by fewer hospital admissions among the age groups receiving them,” he wrote.

While not currently as bad as in Europe, cases are also on the rise in the U.S., and hospitals in some states are again stressed.

But the Biden administration is clear that it does not see a return to anything close to a lockdown in the U.S.

“We are not headed in that direction,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday when asked about Austria. “We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic: widely available vaccinations; booster shots; kids’ shots; therapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies to help those who contract the virus.”

The country is in a delicate moment in the COVID-19 response. Many people are fatigued with restrictions and eager to return to a normal life. Many experts as well say that a point is approaching when the virus will be “endemic,” meaning it will fade into more of a fact of life in the background rather than a crisis.

Vaccinations for children, as well as promising new antiviral treatments from Pfizer and Merck, can help bring that moment closer.

Washington, D.C., this week officially lifted its mask mandate. D.C. health department director LaQuandra Nesbitt said, “We are learning to live with COVID.”

While it is dismissing lockdowns, the Biden administration is still stressing the importance of mask mandates, even if most states have already left them behind.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last week that her agency still recommends that areas have low levels of transmission for several weeks “before releasing mask requirements.”

The continued threat is also evident in surges within the U.S., like in Michigan, where hospitalizations are spiking.

Michigan hospital officials warned this week that the spike is “straining or exceeding the capacity of emergency departments and hospitals across the state.”

The officials called on the public to get vaccinated, get a booster dose and to exercise caution with indoor events, including wearing masks.

“We cannot wait any longer for Michigan to correct course; we need your help now to end this surge and ensure our hospitals can care for everyone who needs it,” they said.

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The major killer that America is ignoring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Speeding in the U.S. has become a deadly social norm. It’s “the enemy…It’s the other pandemic,” says Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement for the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). And while speed-related fatalities are not an America-only issue, the traffic fatality rate in the U.S. is 50% higher than in Canada, Australia, Japan, and Western European countries, where, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, traffic fatality rates have been falling.
TRAFFIC
