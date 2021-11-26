SF9's Rowoon selected as MC for the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival'

SF9 have revealed their latest 'recollect' film teasers for 'Rumination'. The teaser films featuring Dawon, Rowoon, and Hwiyoung followChani, Taeyang, and Jaeyoon's films, and each includes a preview of the group's upcoming title song "Trauma". SF9's tenth mini album 'Rumination' drops on November 22 KST. Check out SF9's film teasers...
The MCs for the 2021 KBS Song Festival have been confirmed!. On November 26, entertainment industry sources reported that ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, AOA’s Seolhyun, and SF9’s Rowoon would be in charge of hosting the annual KBS Song Festival this year. Later, the 2021 KBS Song Festival confirmed that Cha...
SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!. On today's episode, Ghost9 returned with "Control," B.I.G came back with "Flashback," SF9 made a comeback with "Trauma," and Hwa Sa made a solo comeback with "I'm A 빛." As for the winner, the nominees...
SF9 have dropped a preview of 'Rumination'. The album highlight medley above gives you a preview of the group's upcoming title song "Trauma", "Memory", "Dreams", "Gentleman", "On and On", "Scenario", and "For Fantasy". SF9's tenth mini album 'Rumination' is set to drop on November 22 KST. Check out SF9's 'Rumination'...
The 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon has announced that SNSD Yoona, 2PM Junho and TV personality Jang Sung Kyu will act as MCs at the upcoming awards ceremony. SNSD Yoona, 2PM Junho and Jang Sung Kyu to be MCs at the 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. On Dec. 1, several Korean media...
Joe Romano ’23 created the short film “Emetophobia” for a film studies class at Muhlenberg. Joe Romano ’23, a media & communication and film studies double major, has been selected for two international film festivals that took place this month. His short film Emetophobia was screened at the 33 Girona Film Festival in Girona, Spain, and the BJX Bajío International Film Festival in Guanajuato, Mexico. He was also nominated for the Yes, Let’s Make a Movie! Film Festival in Montréal, Canada.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's OST, for tvN drama 'Jirisan,' "Little Garden" has entered worldwide iTunes song chart!. On November 28 KST, "Little Garden" has debuted at No.40 on worldwide iTunes song chart, the highest-charting song from any female K-Pop act that day. Meanwhile, 'Jirisan's OST Part 8 'Little Garden' is a...
Mijoo is starting off her activities as an Antenna artist through an upcoming Channel S program!. Keep on reading to know more. Lovelyz Mijoo Joins as MC for the Upcoming Channel S Program 'Who Am I'. According to a report made by SPOTV News on November 25 KST, Lovelyz member...
An exciting lineup of K-pop stars are joining a new musical together!. Musical production company Synth Wave confirmed that NU’EST’s Baekho, ASTRO’s Sanha, Golden Child’s Y and Joochan, and SF9’s Taeyang had been cast in the upcoming musical “Altar Boyz.”. Baekho will be playing the role of Matthew, Sanha will...
Alessia Cara stopped by The Tonight Show to promote her new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” and took the opportunity to participate in the late-night show’s musical genre challenge.
In the clip, Cara and host Jimmy Fallon take turns transforming songs like BTS’s “Butter,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” into new genres. Fallon also gives the Spider-Man theme song a redux in the style of British invasion. Cara’s take on “Stay” is the highlight as she transforms the pop tune into a jazzy swing number with Fallon’s help.
Cara also sat down with Fallon to chat about her new holiday song, “Jingle Bell Rock,” released earlier this month. “I tend to gravitate toward super melancholic songs and Christmas songs tend to be a little bit sad,” the singer said. “But this one felt like it was really jolly and happy and that’s kind of what we all need.”
In September, Cara and the sister trio the Warning released a video for their rendition of “Enter Sandman” off The Metallica Blacklist album. The covers album, which culls songs from The Black Album, arrived alongside a 30th-anniversary reissue of the 1991 classic.
Hyolyn said farewell to her beloved cat Rino. On November 30, Hyolyn revealed to fans that the oldest of her cats, Rino, had passed away. According to the former SISTAR member, she was devastated to find Rino had passed away unexpectedly when she returned home from her schedule. She also...
ONF is only days away from releasing their latest album!. On November 30 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley for their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps.' The short video gives fans their first listen to previews of all five tracks on the album, including the titular title track.
On November 22 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group returned with their 10th mini album 'RUMINATION,' featuring title track "Trauma." In the music video, the members take on a 'fatal sexiness,' complete with sleek choreography incorporating impressive mirrored dancing and chairs. Lyrics that include "The love that was hot is broken / Frozen like ice / Pushing me away / Tangled like a spider's web / Our relationship, the end / Oh no" refer to starting over again on one's own after the end of a relationship – when the person you were with is no longer yours, but instead, the trauma in your past.
Here's how many episodes will The King's Affection have and where to watch online. The King’s Affection is continuously dominating the Kdrama scene as the No.1 series among those airing on a Monday and Tuesday evening time slot. The series stars SF9 member Rowoon and Park Eun Bin. If you...
This past week, audiences of children from different schools around the Permian Basin have been entertained by the cast members of the Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow at Odessa College’s Globe Theatre. The shows are a part of the annual Odessa Shakespeare Festival, which made its return to the stage this...
Netizens reacted to BTS's Jungkook getting visibly shy as soon as their "Butter" stage performance with rapper Megan Thee Stallion came to an end. On November 29, one netizen took to an onlien community forum and created a post titled, "Jeon Jungkook is acting shy again". Here the netizen included photos from BTS's recent 'Permission to Dance on Stage- Live Play' concert in Los Angeles, where they held a surprise collaborative stage performance of "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion. The netizen then wrote, "After enjoying the stage excitedly, as soon as the song ends [Jungkook] hides behind RM hyung and is conscious of [Megan] Lolllllll A shy thumbs up."
Kim Seon Ho won't be attending the '2021 Asia Artist Awards' according to media reports on November 30th KST. 'Asia Artist Awards' is the award show that honors outstanding achievements and international contributions of Asian artists in television, film, and music. Although Kim Seon Ho has won the 'RET Popularity award' for actors and 'U+Idol Live Popularity award', he will not appear at the awards ceremony considering his controversy.
