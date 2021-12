If you had to choose one person to name as the most iconic artist of all time, who would you say? There are only a handful of people who can live up to this infamy, one of whom is the one and only Elvis Presley! Are you a die-hard Elvis fan? If so, it is a great time to be a Coloradan, as one of the most unique Elvis cafe’s in the world is located right here in Colorado:

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO