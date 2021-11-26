ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Inno Fire Awards: Meet the 25 technology leaders heating up in 2021

By Teddy Nykiel
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 5 days ago
These companies, groups and organizations are "heating up" the...

Milwaukee Business Journal

Zywave continues insurance technology acquisition spree with purchase of ClarionDoor

The largest software company in the Milwaukee area announced its eighth acquisition in two years as it races to become a global leader in the insurance technology space. Zywave Inc. bought Santa Barbara, California-based ClarionDoor, which makes insurance product distribution software for the property and casualty market, Zywave said Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Madison advanced computing startup FlexCompute raises $22 million

A computing startup with Madison ties is aiming to improve advanced computing in order to accelerate innovation in fields like aviation, semiconductors and electric vehicles. FlexCompute Inc. recently raised $22 million to build a team to work toward that mission, according to a Monday announcement. The Series B round was led by New York City's Coatue Management LLC and also included other investors.
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee's Character VC firm raised $30 million to apply Google Ventures lessons to early startups

One of Milwaukee's newest venture capital firms, Character, emerged from stealth mode Wednesday to reveal that it has raised more than $30 million and invested in six startups. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#The Wisconsin Inno
Milwaukee Business Journal

Since leaving Northwestern Mutual for Ohio startup, Gouverneur works Milwaukee and Cincinnati tech scenes

During his nearly 15-year career at Northwestern Mutual that culminated in his role as chief information officer and head of digital innovation, Karl Gouverneur routinely encountered early-stage startups that intrigued him. After leaving Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual in 2020, Gouverneur began advising several startups including Struxtion LLC, a Cincinnati financial technology...
OHIO STATE
Milwaukee Business Journal

Generac will require Covid-19 testing if federal mandate takes effect: CEO Jagdfeld

Generac Holdings Inc. (Generac Power Systems) Company. Generac Power Systems, which has 9,000 employees, won’t mandate that they get Covid-19 vaccinations but the company is preparing for the possibility of weekly Covid-19 testing should new federal rules take effect, president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld told the Milwaukee Business Journal. Executives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Charter Manufacturing acquires Aarrowcast Inc. of Shawano

Charter Manufacturing said it acquired Aarrowcast Inc., a privately-held Shawano manufacturer with 290 employees and annual revenue of over $100 million. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers in a unique format - part presentation,...
SHAWANO, WI
