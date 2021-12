Flint, MI– The city of Flint is set to be completing a final assessment of the Hogarth Ave area following an explosion that happened last week. On Nov. 22, around 9:30 p.m. there was an explosion in a house on the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue. Three homes burned down as a result, but the force of the explosion shook homes all down the street, resulting in broken windows and other structural issues.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO