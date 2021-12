It will be a huge week for Malik Willis down at the Senior Bowl, and he could change the QB landscape of the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s been overstated by now, but the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class is a complicated one. We’ve gotten used to sure fire number one picks and others that are top 10 locks, and here we find ourselves with a group that feels deeper than it is great at the top. There are a select few fighting for the first round, and it’s clear that NFL teams are high on enough for the 2022 NFL Draft to look like a normal year in terms of the number that will go in the first round.

